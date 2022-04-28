Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $72,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.