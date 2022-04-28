Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $74,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 127,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 133,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

