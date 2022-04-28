Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 1,374.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 142,312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.