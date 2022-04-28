Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $76,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 105,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

