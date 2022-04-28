Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $78,000 Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $2,308,664 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.