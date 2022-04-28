Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $79,000 Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ITT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITT opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.91 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

