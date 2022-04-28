Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 236.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,437,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,152,000 after buying an additional 499,663 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,624,000 after buying an additional 90,073 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 106.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter.

SMDV opened at $61.62 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.

