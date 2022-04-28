Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $90,000 Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $3,812,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $7,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.06. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

