Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $91,000 Holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYJ opened at $56.96 on Thursday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

