Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 530.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 387,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 67,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $817.85 million, a P/E ratio of -177.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

