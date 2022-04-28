Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.