Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 162.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

