Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $69,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $183.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.17 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

