Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after buying an additional 129,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

