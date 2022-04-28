Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 13,826 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 3,696.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 880.6% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 129,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $6.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

