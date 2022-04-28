Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URA. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 43,208 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

