Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $24.06 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

