Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases Shares of 4,825 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,824,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,727,000 after purchasing an additional 666,645 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,301,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,037,000 after acquiring an additional 284,289 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $41,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

