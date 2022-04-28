Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

