Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 434.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

