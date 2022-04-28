Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $112,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $227.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

