Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

