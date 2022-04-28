Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,231 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $6,603,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

