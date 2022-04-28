Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,395 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $167,076,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 507,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,198,000 after purchasing an additional 394,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $16,443,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

