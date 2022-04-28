Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 270 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $277.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.14. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

