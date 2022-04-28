Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 489 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Sun Communities by 18.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $190.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.78.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

