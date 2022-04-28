Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 50 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $117,011,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Coherent by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coherent by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Coherent by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 265,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $266.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.39. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.04 and a twelve month high of $275.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.62.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

