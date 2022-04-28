Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 505 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000.

Shares of BNO stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

