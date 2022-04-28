Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 684 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,662,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59.

