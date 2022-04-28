Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 931 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

