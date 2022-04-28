OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.