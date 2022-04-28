Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTIS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

NYSE OTIS opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

