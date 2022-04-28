Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires 74 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.44. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.50.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

