PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.45. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

