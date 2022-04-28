PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.34, but opened at $68.19. PJT Partners shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 1,796 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

