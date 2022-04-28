Polaris (NYSE:PII) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $96.59 and last traded at $98.12, with a volume of 10467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.78.

The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

