Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.