ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAWZ. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

PAWZ stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $84.24.

