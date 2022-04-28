ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of ROM opened at $37.07 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

