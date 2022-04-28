Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pure Storage by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pure Storage by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSTG opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

