Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,546 FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 64.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,647 in the last three months.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

