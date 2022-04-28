Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Raymond James by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

