Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,008,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SAND opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

