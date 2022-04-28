Savior LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Savior LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

