ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Down 5%

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,597,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 693,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34. The firm has a market cap of C$214.39 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00.
