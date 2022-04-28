Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.04. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.22.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

