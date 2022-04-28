SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SouthState by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.