SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,117 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $36.03 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

