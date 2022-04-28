SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEFA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $67.80 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15.

