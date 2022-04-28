Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,430,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 166,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.